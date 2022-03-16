New magistrates sworn-in at Ipswich Crown Court

The five new magistrates were sworn-in at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday - Credit: Rachael Causton

Five new magistrates have been sworn-in at a ceremony at Ipswich Crown Court.

Resident Judge Martyn Levett congratulated the five new magistrates at the ceremony on Monday, alongside Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, and magistrates bench chairwoman for the area, Jill Stutchfield.

The new magistrates are Julian Johnson-Munday, Simon McGrath, James Norman, Donna Redgewell, and Kirsty Turner.

Following the affirmations, Judge Levett said: "I welcome you all and congratulate you in person on becoming Justices’ of the Peace.

"The oath you have just taken is an important reminder that the office you now hold is a serious one.

"The modern-day magistracy bears little resemblance to its ancient origins. It is now more diverse, drawn from all social backgrounds and has different powers and responsibilities.

"However, the qualities of today’s judiciary – fairness, good character, understanding of people, the application of sound judgement and application of the law, has been consistent for decades."

Judge Levett also discussed increased sentencing powers for magistrates, and public service.