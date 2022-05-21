News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suspected speeder detained after car crashes into field

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:12 AM May 21, 2022
A driver who evaded police after he was allegedly seen speeding later crashed into a field.

The driver was first spotted by officers in Newmarket on Friday night, before they lost track of his vehicle.

But, according to officers, it came as "no surprise" when the driver later crashed into a field near Red Lodge. 

In a tweet, Mildenhall police wrote: "We lost this vehicle initially after it was seen speeding in Newmarket.

"However, it was no surprise it ended up crashed in a field near Red Lodge.

"The driver blew 11ugs at the roadside and was reported for a number of offences."

