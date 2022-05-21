Suspected speeder detained after car crashes into field

A driver who evaded police after he was seen speeding later crashed into a field. - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A driver who evaded police after he was allegedly seen speeding later crashed into a field.

The driver was first spotted by officers in Newmarket on Friday night, before they lost track of his vehicle.

But, according to officers, it came as "no surprise" when the driver later crashed into a field near Red Lodge.

In a tweet, Mildenhall police wrote: "We lost this vehicle initially after it was seen speeding in Newmarket.

"However, it was no surprise it ended up crashed in a field near Red Lodge.

"The driver blew 11ugs at the roadside and was reported for a number of offences."

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



