Police release CCTV after bicycle stolen outside school

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:31 PM August 4, 2021   
Police have released CCTV images after a bicycle was stolen in Newmarket

Police have released CCTV images of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the theft of a bicycle in Newmarket.

A black Carerra mountain bicycle was taken from outside Newmarket Academy, in Exning Road, at some point between noon on Wednesday, June 28 and 8am the following morning.

Police are probing the incident and believe the man in the images may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the theft, or witnessed any suspicious activity is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/35612/21.

