Police release CCTV after bicycle stolen outside school

Published: 4:31 PM August 4, 2021

Police have released CCTV images after a bicycle was stolen in Newmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released CCTV images of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the theft of a bicycle in Newmarket.

A black Carerra mountain bicycle was taken from outside Newmarket Academy, in Exning Road, at some point between noon on Wednesday, June 28 and 8am the following morning.

Police are keen to speak to a man in connection with a theft of a pedal bike in #Newmarket. Read more here>https://t.co/K1snspTzzt — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) August 4, 2021

Police are probing the incident and believe the man in the images may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the theft, or witnessed any suspicious activity is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/35612/21.