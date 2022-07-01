Police release CCTV after criminal damage at Suffolk hospital

The incident happened at Newmarket Community Hospital in west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released CCTV of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage and public disorder at a Suffolk hospital.

The incident happened at Newmarket Community Hospital in Exning Road at 6.15pm on Thursday, May 26, Suffolk police said.

A woman went to the hospital, where there was a misunderstanding over access.

The woman is then alleged to have damaged doors to gain entry and verbally abused a member of staff.

Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in the CCTV image is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/33588/22 and 37/33435/22.