East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police release CCTV after criminal damage at Suffolk hospital

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:20 AM July 1, 2022
The incident happened at Newmarket Community Hospital in west Suffolk

The incident happened at Newmarket Community Hospital in west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released CCTV of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage and public disorder at a Suffolk hospital.

The incident happened at Newmarket Community Hospital in Exning Road at 6.15pm on Thursday, May 26, Suffolk police said.

A woman went to the hospital, where there was a misunderstanding over access.

The woman is then alleged to have damaged doors to gain entry and verbally abused a member of staff.

Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in the CCTV image is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/33588/22 and 37/33435/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Newmarket News

