Police patrols stepped up amid large gatherings of young people in town
Police are to step up patrols in Newmarket after large groups of young people congregating led them to enforce a dispersal order.
Police issued a dispersal order under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act in the town on Tuesday night, after receiving repeated reports of young people gathering illegally and engaging in anti-social behaviour.
The order grants police additional powers to disperse people where they believe anti-social behaviour or crime could occur.
Inspector Mark Shipton said: "If groups of people appear not to be adhering to social distancing measures and the rule of six, officers will attend and groups will be dispersed.
“Failure to comply with the direction to leave an area is a criminal offence.
“Officers will be engaging in further patrols in the Newmarket area during the evenings this week and will take action, if required, as anti-social behaviour and a blatant disregard for social distancing measures will not be tolerated.
“We must all continue to play our part in keeping the county as safe as possible.”
