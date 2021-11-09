Disqualified driver jailed after driving away from court

A disqualified driver who spotted driving on the A14 has been jailed - Credit: Archant

A man has been jailed for three months after he was seen driving away from a court hearing where he had just been banned from the roads.

Agurim Xixa, of High Hazel Drive in Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, attended Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 25 and was sentenced after a conviction for driving otherwise than in accordance with a driving license and without insurance.

As part of the 27-year-old's sentence, he was disqualified from driving until he had passed a driving test.

That same day, a short time after his court appearance, he was stopped driving his car on the A14 at Newmarket and arrested for driving while disqualified.

He was subsequently interviewed and charged.

On October 28 Xixa pleaded guilty at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment and disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months with an additional 42 days.

Pc John Wood from the Sentinel team said: “It is incomprehensible that after a magistrate directs you not to drive or face imprisonment, Xixa decided to get back behind the wheel and drive away from the court.

"It’s really nice to see a stern sentence handed to Xixa after this blatant disregard for the law.”