'Highly intoxicated' man arrested after alcohol stolen from Suffolk store
Published: 1:46 PM July 28, 2022
- Credit: Mildenhall Police
A "highly intoxicated" man was arrested after police reportedly found a large amount of stolen alcohol.
The incident happened earlier on Thursday in Newmarket, in west Suffolk.
According to a tweet from Mildenhall police, the man was arrested after officers located a "large amount of unaccounted alcohol" on him.
After a check, police discovered that the alcohol had been stolen from a local store.