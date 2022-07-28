'Highly intoxicated' man arrested after alcohol stolen from Suffolk store

A man has been arrested after a quantity of stolen alcohol was recovered - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A "highly intoxicated" man was arrested after police reportedly found a large amount of stolen alcohol.

The incident happened earlier on Thursday in Newmarket, in west Suffolk.

According to a tweet from Mildenhall police, the man was arrested after officers located a "large amount of unaccounted alcohol" on him.

After a check, police discovered that the alcohol had been stolen from a local store.