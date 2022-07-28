News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Highly intoxicated' man arrested after alcohol stolen from Suffolk store

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:46 PM July 28, 2022
A man has been arrested after a quantity of stolen alcohol was recovered

A man has been arrested after a quantity of stolen alcohol was recovered - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A "highly intoxicated" man was arrested after police reportedly found a large amount of stolen alcohol.

The incident happened earlier on Thursday in Newmarket, in west Suffolk.

According to a tweet from Mildenhall police, the man was arrested after officers located a "large amount of unaccounted alcohol" on him.

After a check, police discovered that the alcohol had been stolen from a local store.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after two lorries crash and large fuel spill

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Police are treating the blaze that broke out in Knodishall as a suspected arson

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police believe huge blaze on east Suffolk common was started intentionally

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece John-Jules gives Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap:John-Jules, Leigh and Ladapo score in 3-1 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Leif Davis has joined Ipswich Town in a £1m+ deal from Leeds United.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Done deal! Town announce £1m+ signing of Davis

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon