Man in 20s dies after fall from pub

Published: 11:23 AM June 13, 2021 Updated: 11:26 AM June 13, 2021

Police are currently on the scene outside the Golden Lion pub in Newmarket - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A young man has died in Newmarket after falling from a second-floor window.

Suffolk police were called just before 1am to reports a man had been injured in the town’s High Street.

Officers arrived to discover the man had fallen from The Golden Lion pub.

Air ambulance crews and paramedics attended but the man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.

A cordon remains in place with a tent erected while an investigation into what happened continues.

Police had earlier taped off the High Street and closed a section of the road to traffic and pedestrians.

The man’s death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

His next of kin have been informed.

Witnesses to the incident and anyone with information should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting the reference 37/31259/21.

Or, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.