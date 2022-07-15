Man has watch stolen after being beaten to ground in town centre

A man had his watch stolen after being beaten to the ground by a gang of three people in Newmarket town centre.

The incident happened at 10pm on Thursday, July 7 in High Street, Suffolk police said.

The victim, a man in his early 50s, was attacked from behind, causing him to fall to the ground.

Three men continued to attack him, including kicking him in the face.

The suspects also stole the victim's watch from his wrist.

The victim did not suffer any serious injuries, but was left with a split lip.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/42877/22.