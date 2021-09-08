Man caught drug driving is banned from road
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A Suffolk man caught drug driving by police following a routine stop has been banned from driving for 12 months.
Barry Woollard, 35, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to a single charge of drug driving on March 8 this year.
The court heard that Woollard, of Exning Road, Newmarket, was stopped around 1.50pm on Skeaping Close, Newmarket, by officers during a routine check.
Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said there was nothing wrong with the manner of Woollard's driving.
Following the stop, officers smelt cannabis on Woollard and he failed a roadside drug test.
Following analysis, it was discovered Woollard had 7.7micrograms of cannabis constituent delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood. The legal limit is 2ug/L.
Woollard, who was not represented in court, apologised to magistrates for his actions and said he had been smoking cannabis at the time due to the anniversary of a family bereavement.
He was fined £439 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.