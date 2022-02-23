Man had knife in public to 'cut lemon' as part of religious tradition

A man caught carrying a large knife in Newmarket said he was in possession of the weapon to cut a lemon as part of a religious tradition, a court heard.

Ranjeet Kumar, 37, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on Tuesday having previously pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in Fred Archer Way on June 29, 2020.

Kumar, of Exeter Road, Newmarket, was "openly wielding" the six-inch knife in the early hours of the morning, and may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time, the court heard.

He initially said the knife was for his own protection before telling the Probation Service that he had the weapon to cut a lemon at the side of the road in accordance with a Hindu tradition.

The court heard that Kumar, who has no previous convictions, has lived in the UK for the past 15 years.

Judge Martyn Levett sentenced Kumar to four months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and pay £425 in court costs.