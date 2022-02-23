News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man had knife in public to 'cut lemon' as part of religious tradition

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM February 23, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ranjeet Kumar was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A man caught carrying a large knife in Newmarket said he was in possession of the weapon to cut a lemon as part of a religious tradition, a court heard. 

Ranjeet Kumar, 37, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on Tuesday having previously pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in Fred Archer Way on June 29, 2020. 

Kumar, of Exeter Road, Newmarket, was "openly wielding" the six-inch knife in the early hours of the morning, and may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time, the court heard. 

He initially said the knife was for his own protection before telling the Probation Service that he had the weapon to cut a lemon at the side of the road in accordance with a Hindu tradition. 

The court heard that Kumar, who has no previous convictions, has lived in the UK for the past 15 years. 

Judge Martyn Levett sentenced Kumar to four months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with 80 hours of unpaid work. 

He was also ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and pay £425 in court costs. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

Suffolk is preparing for Storm Franklin just two days after Storm Eunice

Suffolk Weather

Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police have put a cordon in place in Sudbury town centre

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Person in hospital after being attacked in Sudbury town centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Charlie Simpson, June Brown and Richard Ayoade all went to school in Suffolk

10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Clive Driver and Adam Gray of The Blitz 1940s Tea Rooms

Food and Drink

Five of the quirkiest places to eat and drink in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon