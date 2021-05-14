News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man jailed after putting woman in headlock and threatening to kill her

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:58 PM May 14, 2021   
Mark Watling, of Leiston, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A man who placed a woman in a headlock and threatened to kill her during a row has been jailed for 20 weeks.

Kurtiss Pennant went to the woman’s house after threatening to kill her by stabbing her during a telephone conversation about money he owed her, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Ignoring the woman’s requests for him to leave Pennant pushed and slapped her before placing her in a headlock, making it difficult for her to breathe, said David Wilson, prosecuting.

He had repeated the earlier threat to kill her and had lifted her off her feet and also pushed her on to a bed and hit her in the face during the incident.

Pennant, 35, of Lisbon Road, Newmarket, admitted assault by beating, sending an electronic communication intending to cause distress or anxiety and breach of a suspended sentence order.

Ipswich Crown Court
