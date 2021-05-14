Man jailed after putting woman in headlock and threatening to kill her

Published: 5:58 PM May 14, 2021

A man who placed a woman in a headlock and threatened to kill her during a row has been jailed for 20 weeks.

Kurtiss Pennant went to the woman’s house after threatening to kill her by stabbing her during a telephone conversation about money he owed her, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Ignoring the woman’s requests for him to leave Pennant pushed and slapped her before placing her in a headlock, making it difficult for her to breathe, said David Wilson, prosecuting.

He had repeated the earlier threat to kill her and had lifted her off her feet and also pushed her on to a bed and hit her in the face during the incident.

Pennant, 35, of Lisbon Road, Newmarket, admitted assault by beating, sending an electronic communication intending to cause distress or anxiety and breach of a suspended sentence order.