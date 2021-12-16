News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man, 22, jailed for punching and biting girlfriend

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM December 16, 2021
Jake Brown was jailed for six months at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday

Jake Brown was jailed for six months at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday

A west Suffolk man who punched his girlfriend in the face and bit her on the chin in separate incidents has been jailed. 

Jake Brown, 22, of no fixed address in Newmarket, previously pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating and criminal damage before magistrates in October. 

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Brown's then girlfriend made disclosures to police about violence on two occasions after she was taken to hospital. 

Daniel Setter, prosecuting, told the court how Brown's girlfriend had driven him to Newmarket on October 2 this year to pick up friends. 

An argument followed while the pair were sat waiting in the car and Brown grabbed his girlfriend's mobile phone and threw it out of the window. 

The argument subsided but then escalated again later when Brown began to punch and kick internal parts of the car, smashing air vents and causing scratches to the radio, Mr Setter said. 

Brown then grabbed his girlfriend by the hair and punched her in the right eye, the court heard. 

The other incident happened on October 14, when Brown wanted his girlfriend to take him to Luton Airport following an argument with his father. 

He wrestled the car keys from her and got into the passenger side of her vehicle and locked the doors, Mr Setter said. 

The doors were eventually opened and Brown put both hands around his girlfriend's neck and bit her on the chin, leaving a visible mark, the court heard. 

The court heard that Brown has five previous convictions for 17 offences. 

Andrew Thompson, mitigating, said Brown has ADHD and admitted that he was not managing his medication well at the time. 

Mr Thompson said Brown told him he now has different strategies in place to manage his medication. 

Recorder Graham Huston told Brown, who appeared for sentence on Wednesday, that the offences justified a custodial sentence. 

Brown was sentenced to four months' imprisonment for the ABH offence and two months for the assault to be served consecutively. There was no separate penalty for the criminal damage. 

This means Brown will serve a total of six months, with half of the sentence spent in custody before his release on licence. 

A five-year restraining order, banning Brown from contacting the victim, was also imposed. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Newmarket News

