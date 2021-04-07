Published: 2:24 PM April 7, 2021

Phillip George Emery, known as Phil, aged 44, is wanted by police. - Credit: Suffolk police

A 44-year-old man from the Newmarket area, who also has links to Ely, is wanted by police wanted on recall to prison.

Officers are appealing for help to trace Phillip George Emery, known as Phil, who is also wanted in connection with breaching a licence.

He is described as being white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of a slim build and with blue eyes.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him.

Anyone who believes they have seen Emery, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.