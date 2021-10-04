News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Men ordered to clean up police cars they spat on

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:30 AM October 4, 2021   
The men were caught spitting near Newmarket town centre on Saturday evening

The men were caught spitting near Newmarket town centre on Saturday evening - Credit: Suffolk police

Two men who were caught spitting on police cars were told by officers to clean up their mess "there and then". 

Officers from Mildenhall police, who were on patrol in Newmarket on Saturday evening, witnessed two "delightful" young men spitting on vehicles near the town centre.

The incident was also caught by nearby CCTV cameras.

The men were stopped and asked to clean up the mess with their sleeves

The men were stopped and asked to clean up the mess with their sleeves - Credit: Suffolk police

The men were swiftly stopped by the officers and asked to clean the cars using their sleeves.

Officers shared pictures of the spit on Twitter

Officers shared pictures of the spit on Twitter - Credit: Suffolk police

Sharing pictures of incident on Twitter, Mildenhall police said it was "disgusting".

Suffolk Live
Newmarket News

