Men ordered to clean up police cars they spat on

Published: 9:30 AM October 4, 2021

The men were caught spitting near Newmarket town centre on Saturday evening - Credit: Suffolk police

Two men who were caught spitting on police cars were told by officers to clean up their mess "there and then".

Officers from Mildenhall police, who were on patrol in Newmarket on Saturday evening, witnessed two "delightful" young men spitting on vehicles near the town centre.

Last night #NRT4 were on public order patrols in #Newmarket.

2 'delightful' young men decided to spit on our cars, witnessed by CCTV and myself.

Quickly caught + agreed that they would clean up there and then, with the sleeve of their top! #RestorativeJustice #Disgusting

#1988 pic.twitter.com/MHHEUr2VtT — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) October 3, 2021

The incident was also caught by nearby CCTV cameras.

The men were stopped and asked to clean up the mess with their sleeves - Credit: Suffolk police

The men were swiftly stopped by the officers and asked to clean the cars using their sleeves.

Officers shared pictures of the spit on Twitter - Credit: Suffolk police

Sharing pictures of incident on Twitter, Mildenhall police said it was "disgusting".