Men ordered to clean up police cars they spat on
Published: 9:30 AM October 4, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
Two men who were caught spitting on police cars were told by officers to clean up their mess "there and then".
Officers from Mildenhall police, who were on patrol in Newmarket on Saturday evening, witnessed two "delightful" young men spitting on vehicles near the town centre.
The incident was also caught by nearby CCTV cameras.
The men were swiftly stopped by the officers and asked to clean the cars using their sleeves.
Sharing pictures of incident on Twitter, Mildenhall police said it was "disgusting".