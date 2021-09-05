Assault leaves man with broken jaw and eye socket

Published: 11:23 AM September 5, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM September 5, 2021

Part of Moulton Road in Newmarket has been closed following a police incident - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

A man was assaulted last night in Newmarket, leaving him with a suspected fractured jaw and eye socket.

Suffolk police were called to Moulton Road in Newmarket at around 3.20am on Sunday September 5.

The force was first called after a man knocked on a resident of Moulton Road's door. They arrived to find the 24-year-old had unexplained and serious facial injuries. Police say he was assaulted at some point between 3am and 3.20am.

He was taken to Addenbrookes hospital by ambulance. A spokesman for Suffolk police said he is now in a stable condition.

A short section of the road was closed in order to set up a crime scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary appealed for witnesses to come forward.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Police are keen to speak with anyone that might have been in Moulton Road at around 3am, or saw a man with head and face injuries walking around.

"Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who heard anything suspicious or they may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident."

Police added that the incident was not currently thought to be linked to the case of a man who was found with unexplained head injuries on Park Lane in the town in late August.

The police investigation was not expected to affect plans for a charity horse event on Newmarket Heath on Sunday. Suffolk police said they were working with The Jockey Club to minimise disruption.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting reference: 37/48950/21