News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Dreadful news' - Town saddened as death of woman in 30s sparks murder probe

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 6:00 AM August 9, 2021   
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Newmarket. Poli

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Newmarket. Police remain at the scene in New Cheveley Road. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A shocked neighbourhood is reeling from the death of a woman in her 30s as a murder investigation was launched by police.

Two men, one aged 57 and another aged 50, were arrested in connection with the death of a woman in her 30s in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket, on Saturday night.

Both men are from the town and last night remained in Bury St Edmunds police custody where they were being quizzed on suspicion of murder.

Suffolk police are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s

Suffolk police are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and paramedics had been sent to a property in New Cheveley Road just after 10.10pm on Saturday evening but the woman was pronounced dead a short while later.

Suffolk police detectives believe the incident was “isolated” and said yesterday that there is no wider threat to the community.

Robert Nobbs, Conservative district councillor for Newmarket East, said he was “taken aback” by the news.

“It’s absolutely horrendous news,” he said. “It’s horrible to hear of something as dreadful as this happening in this area, or anywhere for that matter.

“It’s totally saddening for everybody, everyone who knows her, and those who don’t.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 fully reopens
  2. 2 7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers
  3. 3 Man taken to hospital following Sudbury assault
  1. 4 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-2 draw with Morecambe
  2. 5 Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'
  3. 6 Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this weekend
  4. 7 Your second chance to see Red Arrows this weekend
  5. 8 Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 30s dies
  6. 9 'We would've loved to have kept him' - Pompey boss Cowley on Jacobs
  7. 10 Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof

He added: “There’s far too much of this happening, not just in Newmarket, but everywhere in the country. You hear about these incidents all too often.”

An officer stands guard at the scene of a suspected murder in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket. Pictur

An officer stands guard at the scene of a suspected murder in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A police spokeswoman said on Sunday morning: “Two men have been arrested following an incident in Newmarket last night.

“Officers were called just after 10.10pm yesterday, Saturday 7 August, to a property on New Cheveley Road in the town.

“An ambulance attended the scene, but a woman, aged in her 30s, was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.”

Yesterday, a police cordon remained in place at the scene while an investigation into the death continued.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Newmarket. Poli

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Newmarket. Police remain at the scene in New Cheveley Road. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The woman’s next of kin have been informed of her death, the police spokeswoman added.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, should contact the joint Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team on 101, quoting the reference number 37/43271/21.

Alternatively, report crime online, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Suffolk Live
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gina Cornai is the new landlady of the Butchers Arms near Leiston

Suffolk Live

Dog-friendly pub set to reopen in east Suffolk after major revamp

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Louie Barry and Michael Jacobs

Football | Exclusive

Town closing in on deals for Portsmouth's Jacobs and young Villa star Barry

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans goes to ground under pressure from Toumani Diagouraga.

Ipswich Town vs Morecambe | Live

Matchday Recap: Local boy Bonne finds leveller in stoppage time

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon