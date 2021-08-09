'Dreadful news' - Town saddened as death of woman in 30s sparks murder probe

Published: 6:00 AM August 9, 2021

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Newmarket.

A shocked neighbourhood is reeling from the death of a woman in her 30s as a murder investigation was launched by police.

Two men, one aged 57 and another aged 50, were arrested in connection with the death of a woman in her 30s in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket, on Saturday night.

Both men are from the town and last night remained in Bury St Edmunds police custody where they were being quizzed on suspicion of murder.

Suffolk police are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s

Police and paramedics had been sent to a property in New Cheveley Road just after 10.10pm on Saturday evening but the woman was pronounced dead a short while later.

Suffolk police detectives believe the incident was “isolated” and said yesterday that there is no wider threat to the community.

Robert Nobbs, Conservative district councillor for Newmarket East, said he was “taken aback” by the news.

“It’s absolutely horrendous news,” he said. “It’s horrible to hear of something as dreadful as this happening in this area, or anywhere for that matter.

“It’s totally saddening for everybody, everyone who knows her, and those who don’t.

He added: “There’s far too much of this happening, not just in Newmarket, but everywhere in the country. You hear about these incidents all too often.”

An officer stands guard at the scene of a suspected murder in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket.

A police spokeswoman said on Sunday morning: “Two men have been arrested following an incident in Newmarket last night.

“Officers were called just after 10.10pm yesterday, Saturday 7 August, to a property on New Cheveley Road in the town.

“An ambulance attended the scene, but a woman, aged in her 30s, was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.”

Yesterday, a police cordon remained in place at the scene while an investigation into the death continued.

Police remain at the scene in New Cheveley Road.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed of her death, the police spokeswoman added.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, should contact the joint Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team on 101, quoting the reference number 37/43271/21.

Alternatively, report crime online, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.