Gang who stole from Suffolk museum jailed for total of 74 years

(Clockwise from top left) Jimmy Sheen, David Riley, Frenny Green, Shane Harris, Jimmy Loveridge and Paul Smith have been jailed - Credit: Thames Valley Police

Six members of an organised crime gang who stole high-value trophies from Newmarket's National Horse Racing Museum have been jailed for a total of 74 years.

Jimmy Sheen, David Riley, Frenny Green, Shane Harris, Jimmy Loveridge and Paul Smith were all part of a group named Solar which, over a period of 12 months, stole from ATMs and businesses across the country.

The group also attacked rural locations, stealing plant machinery, 4x4 vehicles and tractors in a year-long series of offending between June 2019 and June 2020.

One of these incidents was a raid at the National Horse Racing Museum at Newmarket Racecourse where the group stole high-value trophies, some of which were of historical significance.

The trophies have never been recovered.

The gang was caught after some of the group were involved in a serious crash on June 10, 2020, which led to the death of Rocky Broadway.

Loveridge, 30, formerly of Chertsey Road, Chobham, was subsequently jailed for ten years for causing the death of Mr Broadway by dangerous driving.

A number of search warrants were executed as a part of the crash investigation, allowing police to recover significant evidence and phones relating to the gang's activities.

Following a lengthy investigation, all six men were arrested and charged with a string of offences in April 2021.

Two of the men were located and arrested, while Loveridge and Smith were already in prison following the fatal crash.

Sheen, 37, of Warren Crescent, Oxford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause an explosion, conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, theft, attempted theft, using criminal property and conspiracy to steal.

He was sentenced to a total of 17 years and four months in jail.

Riley, 26, of Linkfield Lane, Redhill, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause an explosion, conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, theft and handling stolen goods.

He was jailed for 17 years and three months.

Green, 33, of HMP Bullingdon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause an explosion and was jailed for ten years and six months.

Harris, 32, of Hughes Close, Charlbury, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment.

Smith, 30, of Hearmon Close, Yateley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of conspiracy to commit burglary, attempted theft and using criminal property.

He was jailed for 11 years and four months.

Loveridge pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, attempted theft, using criminal property and conspiracy to steal and was jailed for 14 years and three months.