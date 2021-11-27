News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Newmarket pair accused of serious assault on woman

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM November 27, 2021
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Grace Jackson and Keith Thompson have been charged with GBH with intent - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A man and woman have been charged with wounding with intent following an alleged assault in Newmarket earlier this year. 

Grace Jackson, 32, and Keith Thompson, 55, both of Exning Road, Newmarket, are both charged with the Section 18 wounding with intent offence, which is indictable only and must be heard at the crown court. 

It is alleged the pair "unlawfully and maliciously wounded a woman with intent to do her grievous bodily harm" in Newmarket on January 9, 2021. 

Thompson appeared in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face the charge and a not guilty plea was indicated by his barrister Kelly Fernandez-Lee. 

Jackson, who is also being represented by Miss Fernandez-Lee, did not attend the short preliminary hearing in Ipswich. 

Jackson and Thompson were granted conditional bail by magistrates and will appear for their plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on January 9. 


