Published: 7:00 PM July 26, 2021

A 68-year-old Suffolk man has admitted raping a teenager and will be sentenced in September.

Trevor Monk, of Engelhard Road, Newmarket, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today.

On what was due to have been the first day of his trial, Monk admitted raping the 16-year-old in 2018.

Monk's sentence was adjourned until September 2 for a pre-sentence report.