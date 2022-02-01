News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Reports of police cordon in place in multi-storey car park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:25 AM February 1, 2022
It is understood that a police cordon has been put in place in a multi-storey car park in Newmarket

It is understood that a police cordon has been put in place in a multi-storey car park in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A police cordon has been put in place in a multi-storey car park in Newmarket, it is understood. 

A large police presence was spotted in the town near the Rookery. 

An eyewitness said she saw an area of the car park cordoned off by officers. 

Suffolk police has been approached for a comment. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 


Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

Eighteen fire vehicles have been called to a blaze at Nutshells Tearoom, Gipping Road, Stowupland.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Stowupland tearoom to be demolished after being gutted by huge blaze

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The site between Ferry Road, Conway and Swallow Closes and Gulpher Road in Felixstowe will see 150 new homes

Planning and Development

Planning application expected soon for 150 homes on edge of town

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon has been set up on the path that runs alongside Mount Road in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Live News

Two arrested after 14-year-old stabbed on Moreton Hall estate

Mariam Ghaemi and Angus Williams

Logo Icon
New signing Dominic Thompson at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town outplayed at Hillsborough

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon