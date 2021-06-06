Liquid 'sprayed' in faces of staff during robbery
- Credit: Google Street View
A liquid substance was sprayed in the face of staff during a Newmarket newsagent robbery.
Suffolk police were called at 6.24am today (Sunday, June 6) to the Sweet paper shop in All Saints Road, and remain at the scene.
They claim a man and a woman left the premises on foot in the direction of the High Street after stealing cash from the till earlier this morning.
The man is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build, 35 and wearing a black hoody.
The woman is said to be white, 5ft 5inches tall, of fat build, 25 and wearing a black jumper and black joggers.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information should ring Suffolk police on 101 and quote CAD 78.
You can also contact them via their website or email.
Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Most Read
- 1 Sainsbury's closed after man injured
- 2 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
- 3 Former Woodbridge police station will be used to house asylum seekers
- 4 Anger at developer's consultation over 950 new homes
- 5 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
- 6 Armed police called to reports of gunshots find clay pigeon shoot
- 7 'League One is a frightening place next season' - Posh co-owner MacAnthony
- 8 Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?
- 9 'We need to take pride in our home' - Ashton on plans for new pitch, stand upgrades and more at Portman Road
- 10 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe