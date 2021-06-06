Liquid 'sprayed' in faces of staff during robbery

Published: 11:20 AM June 6, 2021

Suffolk police are currently at the Sweet paper shop, All Saints Road, Newmarket following a robbery. - Credit: Google Street View

A liquid substance was sprayed in the face of staff during a Newmarket newsagent robbery.

Suffolk police were called at 6.24am today (Sunday, June 6) to the Sweet paper shop in All Saints Road, and remain at the scene.

They claim a man and a woman left the premises on foot in the direction of the High Street after stealing cash from the till earlier this morning.

The man is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build, 35 and wearing a black hoody.

The woman is said to be white, 5ft 5inches tall, of fat build, 25 and wearing a black jumper and black joggers.

Anyone with information should ring Suffolk police on 101 and quote CAD 78.

You can also contact them via their website or email.

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.