News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Liquid 'sprayed' in faces of staff during robbery

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:20 AM June 6, 2021   
Suffolk police are currently at the Sweet paper shop, All Saints Road, Newmarket following a robbery.

Suffolk police are currently at the Sweet paper shop, All Saints Road, Newmarket following a robbery. - Credit: Google Street View

A liquid substance was sprayed in the face of staff during a Newmarket newsagent robbery.

Suffolk police were called at 6.24am today (Sunday, June 6) to the Sweet paper shop in All Saints Road, and remain at the scene. 

They claim a man and a woman left the premises on foot in the direction of the High Street after stealing cash from the till earlier this morning. 

The man is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build, 35 and wearing a black hoody.

The woman is said to be white, 5ft 5inches tall, of fat build, 25 and wearing a black jumper and black joggers.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information should ring Suffolk police on 101 and quote CAD 78. 

You can also contact them via their website or email. 

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sainsbury's closed after man injured
  2. 2 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
  3. 3 Former Woodbridge police station will be used to house asylum seekers
  1. 4 Anger at developer's consultation over 950 new homes
  2. 5 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
  3. 6 Armed police called to reports of gunshots find clay pigeon shoot
  4. 7 'League One is a frightening place next season' - Posh co-owner MacAnthony
  5. 8 Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?
  6. 9 'We need to take pride in our home' - Ashton on plans for new pitch, stand upgrades and more at Portman Road
  7. 10 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe
Suffolk Live
Suffolk Constabulary
Newmarket News
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Over 100 dogs were reported abandoned in Suffolk since January 2020, including 10-wee-old Molly

Pets

Over 100 dogs reported abandoned in Suffolk since last year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Billy the British springer spaniel, whose genitals swelled to the "size of a grapefruit" after he was bitten by an adder.

Pets

Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Wigan Athletic's Lee Evans (left) and Sunderland's Jordan Jones battle for the ball during the Sky B

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon