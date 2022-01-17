Historic Royal Mail post box stolen from west Suffolk village

A red Royal Mail post box has been stolen from Cowlinge near Newmarket - Credit: Archant

A historic red Royal Mail post box has been stolen from a village near Newmarket.

Police are appealing for information after the theft took place sometime between 5pm Friday, January 14, and 11am Saturday, January 15 in Pound Green in Cowlinge.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The wooden post was sawn in two and the post box was removed."

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/2885/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



