Drug driver arrested as police seize car in west Suffolk
Published: 1:35 PM July 5, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
A drug driver who was banned from the roads was arrested and had their car seized in a west Suffolk town.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the Seat in Newmarket on Tuesday after it tried to evade officers.
Checks revealed the driver was disqualified and not insured.
The motorist also failed a drug wipe for cocaine at the roadside.
Police arrested the driver and the vehicle was seized.