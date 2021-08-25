News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police make two further arrests over man found with unexplained injuries

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:23 PM August 25, 2021   
Three men have now been arrested in connection with the incident in Newmarket

Police have arrested a further two men in connection with an unexplained incident that left a man with serious head injuries.

The arrests come after police were called to Park Lane in Newmarket just after midnight Sunday, August 22 – where they found an unconscious man laying half in the road and half on the pavement.

The man, in his 50s, had suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night on suspicious of assault causing grievous bodily harm and remains on police bail until September 15.

Police have now arrested two men, a 31-year-old from Newmarket and a 28-year-old from Cambridgeshire in connection with the incident.

Detectives continue to appeal for people in the area between 11.30pm Saturday and midnight Sunday, including motorists with dashcam footage, to get in touch. 

Anyone with information  is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference 46171/21.

