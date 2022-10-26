Uninsured driver caught using mobile phone at the wheel in Suffolk town

The driver was pulled over by police in Newmarket, Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

An uninsured driver was caught using a mobile phone while behind the wheel of his van in west Suffolk.

Police shared a picture of the Renault after it was pulled over in Rous Road, Newmarket, on Tuesday evening.

Posting on Twitter, Mildenhall police said the driver was set to lose his licence after having passed his test less than two years ago.

Police said: "Police stopped a driver for using his mobile phone whilst driving.

"Turns out he doesn't have insurance to drive the vehicle also. To make it worse he's now lost his licence as he's been driving under two years."