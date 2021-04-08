News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Wanted Suffolk man arrested by police

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:42 PM April 8, 2021   
A man and a woman have been arrested after an alleged assault in Braintree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Philip Emery has been arrested - Credit: Archant

A wanted man from the Newmarket area has been arrested by police. 

Forty-four year old Phillip George Emery, known as Phil, was wanted in connection with breaching a licence and was also wanted on recall to prison.

He was arrested shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 7 in Newmarket and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. He has subsequently been returned to the prison system.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police would like to thank the media and public for their help with this matter."

You may also want to watch:

Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Red kite with McDonald's cup in talons

Gallery

Red kite spotted collecting rubbish in Suffolk

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lucy on her motorbike with little brother William and sister Katie

Teenager may never walk unaided again after 'absolutely horrific' crash

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
West Suffolk Council is inviting groups to bid for cash from its Community Chest fund. Picture: SARA

People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon