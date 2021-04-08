Published: 3:42 PM April 8, 2021

A wanted man from the Newmarket area has been arrested by police.

Forty-four year old Phillip George Emery, known as Phil, was wanted in connection with breaching a licence and was also wanted on recall to prison.

He was arrested shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 7 in Newmarket and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. He has subsequently been returned to the prison system.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police would like to thank the media and public for their help with this matter."