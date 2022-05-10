Driving ban of 20 months for Newmarket woman

Chanel Childs of Newmarket was banned from driving for 20 months after being found guilty for drink driving in Mildenhall - Credit: Google Maps

A Newmarket woman has been banned from driving for 20-months after being found guilty of drink driving.

Chanel Childs, 31, of Fairlawns, Newmarket, was arrested for driving drunk on April 2, 2022, at 11.50pm.

The incident happened in Kingsway, in Mildenhall.

Mildenhall Police said after her arrest, she blew an evidential reading of 78ug, which led to her being found guilty in court.

She was banned from driving for 20 months and received fines totalling £1,168.

