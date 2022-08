A man has been charged in connection with a spate of burglaries in Colchester - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been charged in connection with a spate of burglary offences and criminal damage.

The incidents happened in Colchester city centre.

Nicholas Doy, 37, of Alexandra Road, Colchester has been charged with 12 counts of burglary dwelling and one count of criminal damage.

The charges relate to an investigation by police into multiple burglaries in the city.