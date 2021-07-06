Drug-dealers packed heroin and crack cocaine at vulnerable woman's home

Published: 6:45 PM July 6, 2021

A vulnerable Braintree woman whose home was used by drug-dealers for the preparation and packaging of heroin and crack cocaine has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing 49-year-old Nicola Gray, Judge David Pugh accepted that her home had been taken over by drug-dealers at the invitation of her former partner.

Gray, 49, of Church Road, Bocking, Braintree, admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply on May 28 last year.

She was given a 24-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, a 12-month drug rehabilitation order and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Also before Ipswich Crown Court was Shyheim Brown, 23, of Victor Road, London, who admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between January and May 2020 and was jailed for 45 months.

Benedict Peers, prosecuting, said police who went to Gray’s accommodation in Council Bungalows, Bocking in May last year found her in the kitchen and saw Brown and another man run out of the back door.

Brown was detained and handcuffed and quantities of heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of £3,135 were found in the property, as well as electronic scales.

Nneka Akudolu, for Gray, described her as vulnerable and said she was the victim of “cuckooing”.

The court heard that Brown had been acting under instruction and was not responsible for setting up the packaging of drugs at Gray’s home.