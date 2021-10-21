Man cleared of assaulting partner after recycling basket incident

Published: 3:00 PM October 21, 2021

A Suffolk man accused of pinning his partner down on the bed and threatening to kill her after she tipped a wicker recycling basket containing empty cider cans over him has been unanimously cleared by a jury.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court 57-year-old Nigel Cross claimed he had been acting in self-defence when he grabbed hold of the woman and tried to restrain her after she attacked him.

Cross claimed he had fallen asleep in bed after drinking alcohol and had been “rudely” awakened when he was struck on the side of his head with the wicker recycling basket.

He claimed he was startled and “groggy” as he had just woken up and had pushed his partner back on the bed and restrained her until she calmed down.

He said the room was dark and he hadn’t tried to strangle her or said he was going to kill her.

Cross, of Little Waldingfield, denied assaulting the woman causing her actual bodily harm in November 2018 and was cleared by a jury after a short trial.

The court was told that police went to the couple’s home at around 11pm after being contacted by ambulance staff who had found the alleged victim under the influence of alcohol and with bruises on either side of her windpipe.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said the alleged victim had been annoyed to find Cross had been drinking when she returned home from walking their dog.

He said he was going to bed and she had picked up a wicker recycling basket full of empty cider cans and tipped it over him.

Cross had allegedly “gone mental” and said he was going to teach her a lesson.

He had then allegedly pinned her down on the bed and put his hands around her throat and she had kicked him in the chest.

He then allegedly told her he was going to kill her and she had kicked him again, said Mr Vass.

Karl Volz for Cross said the alleged victim had not been totally honest with police when she made an allegation against a previous partner and he accused her of being a “manipulative, deceitful and dangerous woman.”