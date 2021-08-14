News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Suspended sentence for pensioner who claimed benefits while hiding savings in separate account

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 6:00 AM August 14, 2021   
Barking and Dagenham Redbridge Newham Tower Hamlets Havering receive funding boost

Nigel Scott failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of inheritance money held in a building society account - Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

A 66-year-old Suffolk man has apologised for continuing to claim benefits despite having almost £18,000 in savings.

Nigel Scott appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday to admit dishonestly making a false statement to obtain a benefit and failing to notify the state about a change of circumstances.

As a result, Scott, of Chapel Lane, Wickham Market, received an overpayment of £4,180 in Jobseeker's Allowance and £2,220.12 in housing benefit. 

When he applied for benefits in December 2014, Scott declared savings of less than the lower capital limit of £6,000 for Jobseeker's Allowance and £4,000 for housing benefit, the court heard. 

But, according to prosecutor Mark Milkovics, Scott actually had savings of between £12,000 and £18,000 while still claiming benefits up to May 2019. 

When asked if he had any savings in August 2015, Scott replied by declaring £4,000, but failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of inheritance money held in a Yorkshire Building Society account.

Mr Milkovics said that, by keeping the money in a separate account, Scott had clearly planned the deception. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum-of-six on benefits used drug cash for life of luxury in council house
  2. 2 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages to buy a home in Suffolk
  3. 3 Cook gives transfer update ahead of Burton trip
  1. 4 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
  2. 5 Map reveals how rising sea levels could put coastal areas at flood risk
  3. 6 Elderly man's death caused by 'neglect' from care home
  4. 7 Cook on Norwood, Nsiala and Edmundson injuries and Edwards' first Ipswich game
  5. 8 Wife stabbed husband in 'moment of madness', court told
  6. 9 Cook uses Portsmouth example in plea for patience
  7. 10 Former Town coach named MK Dons boss... and he's joined by another familiar face

Scott told the court: "I made a mistake. It was just an oversight.

"My mother died at the end of June 2014 and I eventually got £7,000 from the will, which I put into the Yorkshire because I didn't intend on touching it.

"The other money was what I had left after being made bankrupt – so I actually had about £10,500.

"When I realised what I'd done, I didn't know how to put it right. I tried to fudge it."

Scott said the government had been deducting weekly payments from his current housing benefit claim – registered at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"Only when I retired did they decide to bring it to court," he added.

"I'm deeply sorry and ashamed. 

"I understand I may have to serve some time. If I go to prison, I'll lose my state pension and won't be able to pay the rent."

Scott was handed a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay a contribution to the cost of prosecution.

Ipswich Magistrates Court
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 10-04-2021 of Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock during the Sky Bet Championship ma

Football

'The money they're spending they should win the league': Warnock on Blues

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Swain was sentenced to two years in jail following the crash

Suffolk Live

Lorry driver ignored lane closure before injuring police officers in crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
James Hazell

James Hazell hits out at BBC after leaving Radio Suffolk

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Reports of a person with a gun in an armed robbery in Mildenhall last night

Suffolk Live | Video

Robber armed with gun raids McColl's store and steals 'quantity of cash'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon