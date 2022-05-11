Nightclub customer struck man on head with bottle after backflips dispute
- Credit: GREGG BROWN
A customer at a Colchester nightclub who hit a man over the head with a bottle has been given a suspended prison sentence.
The victim of the attack had been at a nightclub in Colchester High Street on August 14 last year and had complained about Jonathan Jedburgh’s group doing backflips off tables near the dance floor.
Jedburgh and the victim had shaken hands after the incident but as the victim walked away, Jedburgh charged at him and hit him four or five times to the back of the head and face with a bottle.
During the same evening, he had also head-butted another man on a staircase.
Neither of the victims had made statements to the police and the only evidence came from CCTV footage.
Jedburgh, 25, of Heritage Road, London, admitted affray and was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years.
He was given an alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, a 50-day rehabilitation programme and a Thinking Skills programme.
Most Read
- 1 Consultation set to start on plans for 300 new homes near village
- 2 Investigation into thatched cottage fire concludes and cause revealed
- 3 'Old and costly' swimming pool to be demolished
- 4 Father accused of 'spinning lies' after leaving out son's involvement
- 5 Cordon lifted after suspected bombs found in Bury St Edmunds
- 6 Suffolk's biggest beer festival to return with 250 drinks this summer
- 7 Carroll is the latest player to be 'one and done' at Town... he was a puzzle piece that didn't fit
- 8 Van fire causes delays on A12
- 9 Cyclist taken to hospital after suffering medical episode in Sudbury
- 10 Andy Warren: My League One team of the season... with a bit of a twist
Steven Dyble, for Jedburgh, said there had been a dispute between the victim’s group of friends and Jedburgh’s group because the defendant’s group had been doing backflips.
He said Jedburgh had got a job as a trainee chef.