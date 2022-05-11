Nightclub customer struck man on head with bottle after backflips dispute

A customer at a Colchester nightclub who hit a man over the head with a bottle has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The victim of the attack had been at a nightclub in Colchester High Street on August 14 last year and had complained about Jonathan Jedburgh’s group doing backflips off tables near the dance floor.

Jedburgh and the victim had shaken hands after the incident but as the victim walked away, Jedburgh charged at him and hit him four or five times to the back of the head and face with a bottle.

During the same evening, he had also head-butted another man on a staircase.

Neither of the victims had made statements to the police and the only evidence came from CCTV footage.

Jedburgh, 25, of Heritage Road, London, admitted affray and was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

He was given an alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, a 50-day rehabilitation programme and a Thinking Skills programme.

Steven Dyble, for Jedburgh, said there had been a dispute between the victim’s group of friends and Jedburgh’s group because the defendant’s group had been doing backflips.

He said Jedburgh had got a job as a trainee chef.