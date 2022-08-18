News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Nintendo Switch and mobile phone stolen from home in mid Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:03 PM August 18, 2022
The theft happened in Crown Street in Stowmarket

The theft happened in Crown Street in Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A Nintendo Switch and a mobile phone were stolen from a home in mid Suffolk.

The burglary happened in Crown Street in Stowmarket between 11.59pm on Tuesday and 7.30am on Wednesday.

According to Suffolk police, the burglar took a Nintendo Switch games console from inside, as well as a mobile phone.

Anyone with any information about this burglary is asked to contact police quoting crime reference number 37/52836/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News

