News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

No links to Russia found in Suffolk police's supply chain

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM May 19, 2022
Suffolk police said it cannot yet say how Covid rules will be policed at Christmas. Stock picture. P

Suffolk police is conducting an investigation to ensure the force has no links to Russia - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Financial experts at Suffolk police are conducting a "deep dive" into the force's supply chain to ensure there are no links to Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine. 

Kenneth Kilpatrick, finance officer at Suffolk Constabulary, said the investigation into the force's suppliers was ongoing but so far there had been no red flags. 

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, has led to many organisations and businesses severing all links with the country. 

Major UK firms including BP, Shell and Centrica were among the first to cut ties, and in March, chancellor Rishi Sunak called for companies to go further to inflict "maximum economic pain" on Moscow.

EMBARGOED TO 2230 WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 23 File photo dated 04/10/21 of Chancellor of the Exchequer Ris

Chancellor Rishi Sunak previously called on UK firms to cut ties with Russia - Credit: PA

On Thursday, the UK tightened sanctions on Russian airlines, preventing the sale of landing slots at British airports worth around £50million.

Russian airlines had already been banned from the UK as a result of the war. 

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, asked Mr Kilpatrick for an update at the accountability and performance panel meeting held last week to "reassure the public that we are doing everything possible to make sure we are clear of anything to do with the Russian economy". 

Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tim Passmore asked for an update on the investgation - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 £1.5million project set to turn north Essex towns into giant gaming areas
  2. 2 Man identified after dog walker threatened in Sudbury
  3. 3 Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected to affect travel
  1. 4 A12 reopens after air ambulance called to three-lorry crash
  2. 5 Suffolk campsite named among the best in the UK by the Guardian
  3. 6 School apologises for GCSE paper error as it falls to inadequate
  4. 7 Andy Warren: Why keeping Sam Morsy is vital for Ipswich Town
  5. 8 Plans for 115 homes in village gets backing to move forward
  6. 9 New curator appointed at Suffolk tourist attraction
  7. 10 Man caught drink driving over three times the legal limit in Suffolk town

In response, Mr Kilpatrick said: "We've done some work regionally and nationally to try to look at suppliers and to confirm there are no links to Russian companies, and there are none. 

"We're digging a bit deeper now in terms of ownership of companies that are non-Russian, so maybe European companies and some UK companies to see if there are any ownership ties to Russian individuals, Russian companies or to Russian investment funds. 

"That's taking a bit of time. The initial look we did was fine, nothing was being triggered there that would give us any cause for concern but we are doing a much more detailed look just to confirm that we understand who owns the companies that are supplying the constabulary. 

"That work is ongoing and is likely to conclude over the next couple of weeks but it is quite a deep dive there. But certainly the first two levels we've looked at, there have been no links to Russia." 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk
Ukraine

Don't Miss

Shrubland Hall

Forbidden Suffolk: 6 places you can't visit in the county

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Lavender in Abbey Gardens

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk town named one of the best places to go on holiday in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Kitchen@Martello Park, Felixstowe, has opened its doors

East Suffolk Council

Striking new seafront café opens its doors to customers after two-year wait

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A number of furniture including a sofa was dumped near a beauty spot in Woodbridge, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

'It riles me to the core' - Anger as sofas dumped near Suffolk beauty spot

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon