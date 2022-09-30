Norfolk police officer appears in court over Suffolk hit-and-run

PC Karl Warren was due to appear at Ipswich magistrates court - Credit: ARCHANT

A police officer will appear before magistrates in Essex charged in connection with an alleged hit-and-run incident in Suffolk.

Norfolk PC Karl Warren has been charged with driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and failing to report in relation to an incident on the A146 at Barnby in which a BMW was involved in a collision with a black Audi.

The Audi was damaged during the collision, which happened on March 5.

PC Warren, whose address was given as the police station in Norwich Road, Acle, was due to appear at Ipswich magistrates on Friday.

However, his case was adjourned to Chelmsford on October 24.