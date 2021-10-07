Men took over vulnerable woman's home to supply cocaine and heroin

Published: 2:44 PM October 7, 2021

Donovan Core (left) and Shannon O'Boyle have been jailed for running a drug line in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Two men who preyed upon a vulnerable woman and ran a drugs operation from her Colchester home have been jailed.

Shannon O’Boyle, 27, and 26-year-old Donovan Core made a vulnerable woman feel unsafe and told her to tell police they were relatives who were visiting if she was ever asked.

On March 31 this year, specialist officers from Essex Police's Op Raptor North team attended the woman’s home and found O'Boyle and Core in possession of a known county line phone number.

Police also seized more than £1,000 in cash and £2,350 worth of cocaine and heroin hidden in the home, including in the woman’s toilet.

When questioned, O’Boyle denied having any connection to the drugs line while Donovan replied 'no comment' to all questions.

O’Boyle was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Core was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

The pair, both from Northampton, admitted all counts and were sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on September 30.

O’Boyle was jailed for four years and six months, while Core was handed a 33-month sentence.

Detective Sergeant Tom Coppin, of Op Raptor North, said: "These two men were playing a significant part in class A drug supply in Colchester and in doing so, they preyed upon a vulnerable woman and took over her home, as and when they wanted to use it, as a base to run their operation in the town.

"But they were found out and they were unable to provide any defence to the charges levelled at them.

"Drugs wreck the lives of those who take them and those who sell them - and their families.

"Our Op Raptor North officers will continue to disrupt criminality and class A drug supply across the area and strive to protect those most vulnerable in our community."