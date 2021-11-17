News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged in robbery probe that saw high school close

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:46 PM November 17, 2021
Notley High School in Braintree was closed after the reported robbery

Notley High School in Braintree was closed after the alleged robbery on Monday - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery investigation that saw a high school close for a day.

Police were called after a woman reported being robbed in Longleaf Drive in Braintree, near Notley High School, in the early hours of Monday.

The school was closed throughout the day after a police cordon was put in place, but reopened on Tuesday.

Essex Police later confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Lewis Robinson, 24, of no fixed address, has now been charged with causing actual bodily harm, theft, criminal damage and possession of a Class B drug.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Essex Live
Braintree News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Coronavirus

New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Essex has been placed under harsher coronavirus restrictions (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The homes are planned to be built in Great Finborough, near Stowmarket

Housing News

19-home development planned for village near Stowmarket

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon