Man charged in robbery probe that saw high school close

Notley High School in Braintree was closed after the alleged robbery on Monday - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery investigation that saw a high school close for a day.

Police were called after a woman reported being robbed in Longleaf Drive in Braintree, near Notley High School, in the early hours of Monday.

The school was closed throughout the day after a police cordon was put in place, but reopened on Tuesday.

Essex Police later confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Lewis Robinson, 24, of no fixed address, has now been charged with causing actual bodily harm, theft, criminal damage and possession of a Class B drug.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.