Warning to residents after 'Nottingham Knockers' target Suffolk homes

There are reports of 'Nottingham Knockers' in Needham Market - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

A warning has been issued after 'Nottingham Knockers' targeted homes in a Suffolk town.

The warning was issued by Suffolk Trading Standards yesterday, October 19, following reports of the salesmen in Needham Market.

Trading Standards said they may still be in the mid Suffolk town or they could have moved elsewhere in the county.'

'Nottingham Knockers' are individuals claiming to have been in prison and on a youth offending scheme, attempting to mend their ways.

They will try and sell everyday products to homeowners at very high prices.

The rogue salesmen are known to work in groups across the country but they are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme and many do not possess Pedlar's Certificates, which are issued by police.

Residents are being advised by Trading Standards to refrain from buying at the doorstep and not to buckle to pressure from salespeople offering 'buy it now' low prices.

Homeowners are urged to refuse doorstep callers and to report them via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.