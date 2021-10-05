All police subject to vetting renewal, NPCC says after calls for review

Published: 7:30 AM October 5, 2021

The murder of Sarah Everard has led to calls for every police officer in the UK to be re-vetted - Credit: PA Media

All police officers and staff are subject to a renewal of their vetting, the National Police Chiefs' Council has said after an ex-Met chief superintendent raised concerns over procedures.

Parm Sandhu said all officers in the UK should be re-vetted following the sentencing of Wayne Couzens for the murder of Sarah Everard.

Couzens, 48, was handed a whole-life order at the Old Bailey last week for the kidnap, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive.

The former-Met police officer used his warrant card to trick Ms Everard into a hire car as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on March 3.

Ms Sandhu said the re-vetting needed to be carried out as an "urgent measure" to "reassure the public and rebuild the trust and confidence" in policing around the UK.

Wayne Couzens was handed a whole-life tariff at the Old Bailey - Credit: Met

Decisions over vetting are taken at a national level and police in Suffolk and Essex directed this newspaper to the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) for comment on the issue.

Ms Sandhu told Sky News: "Everybody who works in policing now should be re-vetted. Those people who got through the vetting procedure 20 years ago, 30 years ago, all of them.

"Every single person needs to be reviewed and if anything comes up in their past - it doesn't have to be a conviction, it just needs to come to notice, because this man did come to notice.

"It needs to be done now as an urgent measure to reassure the public and rebuild the trust and confidence that policing has lost, but it needs to be done on a regular basis so that we don't have anybody that even comes close to the actions of Wayne Couzens."

A vigil held in memory of Sarah Everard - Credit: PA Wire

A spokesman for the NPCC said: "All officers and staff are subject to a renewal of their vetting.

"There are different levels of vetting depending on the clearance that is needed for the individuals’ job role, which have different timeframes for renewal that range from three to 10 years.

"For the higher levels of vetting, checks are completed annually.

"Vetting is only a snapshot in time, and in the time between clearance being granted and the full re-vetting application, officers and staff are obliged to contact their vetting officer if there have been any changes to their circumstances."

Ms Everard's death prompted a national debate around women's safety with calls for authorities to do more to protect women and girls.

Speaking last week, Superintendent Kerry Cutler said police in Suffolk "cannot tackle violence against women and girls alone".