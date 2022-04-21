NSPCC refers 7 child abuse cases every day in East of England

Almost seven child abuses are referred to agencies in the East of England every day by the NSPCC, new data has revealed. This picture depicts an actor. - Credit: PA

An average of almost seven child abuses are referred to agencies in the East of England every day by the NSPCC, new data has revealed.

According to new figures released by the child protection charity, it made 2,545 referrals to investigate concerns about child abuse and neglect across the East of England last year.

The most common reason for the charity’s workers to escalate their concerns was neglect, with 762 referrals being made for further investigation.

These referrals came as a result of the NSPCC Helpline which receives contacts from the public and professionals who have safeguarding fears about a child.

To help combat the abuse and neglect, the charity is launching a day of fundraising and action to help protect children on June 10 called Childhood Day.

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive, said: “In light of the recent tragic cases and the difficulties and increased risk faced by the younger generation over the past couple of years, it is important we ask if we have learnt the right lessons and challenge ourselves to do all we can to protect children from harm.

"The upcoming Care Review in England and National Panel review of the circumstances behind recent child deaths, provide a golden opportunity to strengthen our system at all levels to ensure it is robust enough to prevent more tragedies from happening.

“As well as the Government playing a leading role, we know that strong communities can help to keep children safe, where thousands of individual people play their part in doing what’s right. That’s why we created Childhood Day – a day that brings everyone in the UK together to emphasise why child protection is a top priority.”

The NSPCC is urging anyone with concerns about a child, even if they’re unsure, to contact the NSPCC helpline to speak to one of the charity’s professionals. People can call 0808 800 5000, email help@nspcc.org.uk or fill in the online form.