Pandemic still delaying trials at Suffolk court

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:23 PM April 7, 2022
A 34-year-old Needham Market woman accused of unlawful wounding will have to wait more than a year for her trial due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (April 7) was Nyasha Malisa, of Alexander Drive, Needham Market.

She pleaded not guilty to unlawful wounding on June 28 last year.

Her trial which is expected to last three to four days will take place during a two-week warned list commencing April 24 next year.

Judge Emma Peters allowed Malisa’s bail to continue on the condition that she doesn’t go to Wattisham and doesn’t contact the victim.

