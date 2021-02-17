Published: 11:51 AM February 17, 2021 Updated: 2:56 PM February 17, 2021

A fire at a block of flats is being treated as arson.

Essex Police were called to reports of a fire at a block of flats in Old Road - between the alleyway to Windmill Park and Valley Road - in Clacton, just before 3am on February 9.



A spokesman for Essex Police said: "It is believed that the fire was started deliberately and we are treating it as arson."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have CCTV, Ring doorbell or dash cam footage, to contact Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/23076/21.



You can also report any information via the Essex Police website.



Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.