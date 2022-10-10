Woman put under curfew for part in late night attack four years ago

Olivia Ryan, now 23, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday. - Credit: Phil Morley

A Felixstowe woman who was involved in a late night attack on a man in Felixstowe has been given a community order and ordered to pay him £250 compensation.

Sentencing 23-year-old Olivia Ryan, Judge David Pugh said that on CCTV footage she appeared to have aimed a kick at the victim and stood on his head.

However, he said that Ryan’s lawyer argued that it wasn’t clear if the kick made contact or if she had actually stood on the victim's head.

Judge Pugh said that by her guilty plea to an offence of assault Ryan, who was 18 at the time of the incident, accepted she had caused some harm to the victim.

Ryan of Hall Field, Felixstowe, admitted an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm which took place on November 10, 2018.

She was given a 12 month community order, a ten day rehabilitation activity requirement and a four month curfew between 7.30pm and 4.30am. She was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to the victim and £250 prosecution costs.

The court heard that a man and a woman who had also been involved in the attack had admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and had been given suspended prison sentences.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, said the victim had left the Cork Bar in Felixstowe in the early hours of the morning and after walking up Bent Hill he’d felt an arm round his neck and was pulled to the ground.

He had chased after the three defendants because he thought they were responsible for the incident but. before he reached them Ryan had walked off.

The victim had then been punched by the other two defendants and suffered black eyes, a nasal fracture and swelling to his face.

Mr Gladwell said Ryan was seen on CCTV to run from a garage forecourt and appeared to aim a kick at the victim and stand on his head.

Ian Persaud for Ryan, who works at Felixstowe Docks, said didn’t have a clear memory of the incident as she had been drinking but thought she had kicked the victim in the chest.

“She accepts she may have acted in an uncharacteristic way,” said Mr Persaud.