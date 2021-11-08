News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man jailed for assault on female prison officer

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:04 PM November 8, 2021
Highpoint prison in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Highpoint prison  - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant

An inmate at a Suffolk prison who grabbed hold of a woman prison officer’s buttock has been jailed for three weeks.

Thirty-year-old Omario Farquharson-Chin, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting the woman at HMP Highpoint last year.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Farquharson-Chin is currently serving a three-year jail term for drug offences and the three week sentence for the assault will be served concurrently with that sentence.

Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said the assault happened as the prison officer was letting the defendant back onto a wing at the prison.

After the assault he told her to “shush” and had run off, said Miss Matthews.

The court heard that in October last year Farquharson-Chin was jailed for three years for the supply of class A drugs.

