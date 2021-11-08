Man jailed for assault on female prison officer
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant
An inmate at a Suffolk prison who grabbed hold of a woman prison officer’s buttock has been jailed for three weeks.
Thirty-year-old Omario Farquharson-Chin, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting the woman at HMP Highpoint last year.
Ipswich Crown Court heard that Farquharson-Chin is currently serving a three-year jail term for drug offences and the three week sentence for the assault will be served concurrently with that sentence.
Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said the assault happened as the prison officer was letting the defendant back onto a wing at the prison.
After the assault he told her to “shush” and had run off, said Miss Matthews.
The court heard that in October last year Farquharson-Chin was jailed for three years for the supply of class A drugs.
Most Read
- 1 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
- 2 A14 reopens after collision involving pedestrian and lorry
- 3 EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes
- 4 Rail services affected after person hit by train
- 5 Covid booster rules change on Monday: All you need to know
- 6 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
- 7 Road to be closed 'for a number of hours' following crash
- 8 Former cafe could be converted into homes
- 9 More flood warnings issued for Suffolk - with high water at The Strand
- 10 A14 reopens after large pothole damages three cars