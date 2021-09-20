News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One charged after man hit by crossbow bolt in town centre

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:10 AM September 20, 2021   
A man has been charged after another man was hit with a crossbow bolt in Colchester

A man has ben charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, after another man was hit with a crossbow bolt in Colchester town centre.

A 25-year-old man was treated for minor injuries following the incident in East Street on Saturday, September 11. 

Delroy Mairah, 40, of East Street, Colchester, has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.

Mairah appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, September 18. He is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 18.


