Early morning crash results in one person being arrested
Published: 8:54 PM October 3, 2021
- Credit: Mildenhall police
One person has been detained after a two vehicle crash in Mildenhall.
Police were called to the scene of the crash in the B1506 in the early hours of this morning.
No serious injuries were reported but one person was detained after the crash on suspicion of drink driving.
