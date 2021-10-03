News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Early morning crash results in one person being arrested

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:54 PM October 3, 2021   
Officers were called to a crash in Mildenhall in the early hours of this morning

Officers were called to a crash in Mildenhall in the early hours of this morning - Credit: Mildenhall police

One person has been detained after a two vehicle crash in Mildenhall. 

Police were called to the scene of the crash in the B1506 in the early hours of this morning. 

Police at the scene of the crash

Police at the scene of the crash - Credit: Mildenhall police

No serious injuries were reported but one person was detained after the crash on suspicion of drink driving.

