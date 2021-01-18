New police operation will target night-time crime in west Suffolk

Published: 6:48 PM January 18, 2021

A new operation will tackle motor vehicle crime, burglary and criminal damage which happens under cover of darkness in west Suffolk, police have announced.

Operation Night Owl will target night-time criminality in key towns of west Suffolk as well as surrounding villages.

Police said there has been a recent trend in unlocked car break-ins, with thieves stealing items such as cash, satellite navigation systems, sunglasses, mobile phones and backpacks during hours of darkness.

Thefts of catalytic converters and tools from work vans will also come under the Operation Night Owl umbrella as well as overnight rural criminality, police said.

Chief Inspector Matt Carney said: "This proactive operation, focused on west Suffolk, will look to proactively address the issue of acquisitive criminality, particularly in the hours of darkness.

"Our officers will be out there chasing down those who wish to cause our communities harm and use darkness as a cover for their criminality. We will be making it difficult for them to operate regardless of the time of day.”

A recent arrest was made last week where a man was arrested and charged following a series of offences related to motor vehicles in Acton, near Sudbury.

Officers were conducting patrols of the village on the High Street on Thursday, January 14, and arrested a man for offences relating to interference of motor vehicle and theft from motor vehicles.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

David Vincent, 42, of Roundwood Road, Ipswich, was charged with eight counts of interference of a motor vehicle and one of theft of a motor vehicle between December 20, 2020, and January 14, 2021, and was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 16.

He was further remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on February 15.

Elsewhere, officers conducted a warrant at an address at Tudor Close in Haverhill on January 15.

Officers forced entry and during a search located two large bags of suspected stolen goods, along with power tools and other electronic devices suspected to have been stolen.

Police said no arrests have yet been made but enquiries into the discovery continue as well as work to return the items to their rightful owners.