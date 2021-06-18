News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

People seen climbing on protected monument at Orford Ness nature reserve

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:46 PM June 18, 2021   
View of Black Beacon at Orford Ness National Nature Reserve Picture: NATIONAL TRUST/RICHARD SCOTT **

AWRE buildings on Orford Ness off the Suffolk coast - Credit: National Trust Images/Richard Scott

Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage on Orford Ness after four people were seen climbing on a protected monument at the nature reserve.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Saturday, June 12, Suffolk police said.

People were seen climbing onto Lab 4 of the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment (AWRE) facility, which is protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979. 

Climbing onto them causes damage to the structure, as well as the shingle banks they are situated on.

The AWRE facility on the shingle spit has been vacated after previously being used for environmental testing.

Police have said the criminal damage has caused disturbances to lesser black backed gulls that nest on the structure.

Sgt Brian Calver, from Suffolk police's Rural Crime and Wildlife Team, said: "The whole area is a site of special scientific interest and lesser black backed gulls do nest on these structures.

Most Read

  1. 1 Get ready for League One's 'Arizona Derby' as Lincoln follow Town with Phoenix investment
  2. 2 Shop opens at Suffolk village pub
  3. 3 Why these Suffolk villages were named among 'most beautiful to visit'
  1. 4 Traffic at standstill on A12 between Ipswich and Colchester
  2. 5 Saxmundham man, 26, appears in court charged with 11 child sex offences
  3. 6 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'in £100,000 tug-of-war' for non-league midfielder
  4. 7 'If offers are higher elsewhere, so be it' - Wigan CEO on losing Evans to Ipswich
  5. 8 Thunderstorms expected to continue until Saturday in Suffolk and Essex
  6. 9 'We're keeping about 10% of the roster' - Johnson on Ipswich squad overhaul
  7. 10 Man and woman charged in connection with the theft of 85 dogs

"This breed of bird is a species of conservation priority, so it’s important their habitat is left undisturbed."

Orford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

drug-driving in Stanton

Video

WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Philip Roberts, from Beccles, with his agave victoria regina plant which has started to bloom after

'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge

Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Artist's impression of Perrywood Sudbury

First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon