People seen climbing on protected monument at Orford Ness nature reserve
- Credit: National Trust Images/Richard Scott
Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage on Orford Ness after four people were seen climbing on a protected monument at the nature reserve.
The incident happened at around 6pm on Saturday, June 12, Suffolk police said.
People were seen climbing onto Lab 4 of the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment (AWRE) facility, which is protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979.
Climbing onto them causes damage to the structure, as well as the shingle banks they are situated on.
The AWRE facility on the shingle spit has been vacated after previously being used for environmental testing.
Police have said the criminal damage has caused disturbances to lesser black backed gulls that nest on the structure.
Sgt Brian Calver, from Suffolk police's Rural Crime and Wildlife Team, said: "The whole area is a site of special scientific interest and lesser black backed gulls do nest on these structures.
Most Read
- 1 Get ready for League One's 'Arizona Derby' as Lincoln follow Town with Phoenix investment
- 2 Shop opens at Suffolk village pub
- 3 Why these Suffolk villages were named among 'most beautiful to visit'
- 4 Traffic at standstill on A12 between Ipswich and Colchester
- 5 Saxmundham man, 26, appears in court charged with 11 child sex offences
- 6 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'in £100,000 tug-of-war' for non-league midfielder
- 7 'If offers are higher elsewhere, so be it' - Wigan CEO on losing Evans to Ipswich
- 8 Thunderstorms expected to continue until Saturday in Suffolk and Essex
- 9 'We're keeping about 10% of the roster' - Johnson on Ipswich squad overhaul
- 10 Man and woman charged in connection with the theft of 85 dogs
"This breed of bird is a species of conservation priority, so it’s important their habitat is left undisturbed."