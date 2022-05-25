News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pair arrested after crack cocaine found at overnight Suffolk drug deal

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:08 AM May 25, 2022
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Two people were arrested after police interrupted a drug deal overnight - Credit: Archant

Two men have been arrested after an alleged drug deal involving crack cocaine was interrupted by Suffolk police.

The incident happened overnight during Haverhill police's patrols as part of Operation Night Owl.

According to a tweet from the force, police stop and searched four people in total, with two taking part in an alleged drug deal.

One man was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and another was dealt with for possession of a Class A drug.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

