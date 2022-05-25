Pair arrested after crack cocaine found at overnight Suffolk drug deal

Two people were arrested after police interrupted a drug deal overnight - Credit: Archant

Two men have been arrested after an alleged drug deal involving crack cocaine was interrupted by Suffolk police.

The incident happened overnight during Haverhill police's patrols as part of Operation Night Owl.

OP NIGHT OWL UPDATE



Please open the image to read full post. https://t.co/I63BaOb47Z



#858 pic.twitter.com/7lmShMBEAv — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) May 25, 2022

According to a tweet from the force, police stop and searched four people in total, with two taking part in an alleged drug deal.

One man was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and another was dealt with for possession of a Class A drug.

